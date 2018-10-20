The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has told senior public servants in the state to stick to the oath of allegiance which they swore to by being loyal to the state government rather than to an individual.

The Governor also said the backlog of salaries being owed different categories of workers would be cleared within a year, adding that the new administration would not owe any worker.

Fayemi stated these during a meeting with permanent secretaries, executive secretaries and general managers, where he received the handover notes by the immediate past administration from the State Head of Service, Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka.

He said there would be repercussions for civil servants who refuse to comply with their rules of engagement.

The Governor urged the leadership of the Public Service to stand their ground in terms of work ethics, saying he is ready to listen to professional advice and sound arguments that will serve the interest of Ekiti people.

Fayemi said: “I am here to seek your support and collaboration.

“Be loyal to Ekiti State, not to me as an individual because the word ‘loyal’ has been bastardised by politicians.

“Do your work in loyalty to the State.

“If it is not done in accordance with the rules of your work, there will be repercussions.

“If you cut corners, there will be repercussions.

“So please do your job in the most professional way possible.

“Stand your ground in terms of work ethics.”

On the backlog of gratuity and salaries owed workers by the outgone Ayo Fayose-led administration, Fayemi assured that his government would ensure that the backlog of salaries are cleared between six months and one year as government can only expect optimum performance from workers when it does not shirk its duty towards them.

He stressed that he would not owe workers but prioritise their welfare because the implementation of government policies and programmes depends on them.

Earlier, Faseluka had presented two volumes of the handing over note prepared by the immediate past administration to the new governor.

He also assured that the Public Service is “reasonably positioned and prepared to support the government to achieve its ambitions”.

The Head of Service, who admitted that all is not rosy with the Public Service, listed the challenges facing it to include irregular payment of salaries and fringe benefits, poor work environment, less involvement of the service in policy conception and implementation, and non-payment of exit benefit, especially gratuity.

The governor said his government would soon look into the appointments hurriedly made by the past administration, adding that the new administration would not keep anyone based on hurriedly prepared appointment letter from the Civil Service Commission.