Katsina SUBEB chair: Education sector in shambles under PDP

The Katsina State Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Alhaji Lawal Buhari, has said the education sector in the state under the past administration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in a shambles amid poor funding.

He explained that the present administration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of Governor Aminu Bello Masari inherited empty classrooms without furniture and instructional materials in 2015.

Buhari, who disclosed this Monday while in audience with members of the APC News Online Media at his office, said lack of promotion, salary payment and training of primary and secondary school teachers were among top predicaments that confronted the education sector during the PDP administration.

He said: “We inherited empty classrooms in 2015. All the classrooms we inherited were without furniture but from 2015 to date, all the schools that we constructed and renovated we equipped them with furniture. And some of the schools, we provided them with generators.

“Salaries are being paid before 25th of every month. When we came in 2015, there was no promotion of teachers but the APC administration of Aminu Bello Masari has being promoting teachers because this is the only benefit a teacher can get.”

He added that 8,000 motorcycles were also purchased and distributed to teachers across the state on loan to ease their transportation and additional 34 motorcycles were bought by the state government for the effective and efficient monitoring of schools across the state.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Publisher of APC News Online Media, Dr. Thomas Ray Ohikere, said they were in Katsina to inspect and publishing of APC achievements in basic education in the state.

After inspecting Muhammadu Buhari Model Primary School, Ummarun Dallaje Model Primary School, Hassu Iro Inko Girls Day School, Garama Primary School, Muh’d Dodo Model Primary School, Fatima Shema Model Primary and Makera Primary School within Katsina metropolis, Ohikere applauded the state government for sustaining quality educational structures.

According to him, “There is no question of infrastructural deficiency in basic education in Katsina State, and the UBEC projects in the state are almost 100 per cent completed. Katsina is doing very well in basic education.”

The delegation, which has so far visited Kaduna, Jigawa and Kano States, is expected to leave Katsina for Kebbi State for the same inspection.