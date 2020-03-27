<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina will close from tomorrow all land borders, including with Niger Republic as part of measures to contain the possible spread of coronavirus to the state.

Katsina shares borders with Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and Zamfara and with the Republic of Niger to the north.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Home Affairs, Abdulkarim Sirika, conveyed the order on Friday.

Sirika, who is the Chairman, Special Taskforce on Control of COVID-19 in the state, said that the measure takes effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, 28 March 2020.





“In continuation with efforts to contain the possible spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state, His Excellency Aminu Masari, has directed the closure of all land borders with neighbouring states and the Niger Republic.

“To this effect, therefore, movement of people into the state is strictly prohibited with effect from 6 a.m. on Saturday, 28 March 2020,” he said.

Fuel tankers and vehicles carrying food items and other essential commodities would be allowed into the state after thorough screening at the entry points, Sirika said.