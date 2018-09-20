The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency said it had registered 731 victims of flood in Baure Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Haruna Rigoji, the SEMA Executive Secretary said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Baure on Thursday that the houses of 75 victims were completely destroyed.

He added that the flood, recorded in Maibara district of the local government, also left 252 properties seriously damaged and 404 with partial damages.

He assured that the agency would provide those whose houses were completely destroyed with alternative plots in safer areas and building materials to put up new structures.

Rigoji said: “The remaining victims would be compensated according to the gravity and degree of their loses.”

According to him, the agency will commence distribution of relief materials to the victims in the next two weeks.

He said the relief materials include roofing sheets, cement, wood, nails, clothing materials and foodstuff, as well as cash to some of the victims.

Malam Usaini Usaini, one of the victims whose house collapsed due to the flood, commended the state government for providing them temporary shelter.

NAN reports that one person died during the incident that occurred in August.