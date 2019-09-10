<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Tuesday, announced the release of six bandits who were in the government’s custody.

He made the disclosure in a remark with newsmen shortly before he went into a closed-door meeting to perfect the release of the bandits.

The identities of the bandits were protected for security reasons.

The Governor also revealed that the bandits in the state would, in turn, release twenty (20) persons in their captivity any time on Tuesday.

Four repentant bandits, had earlier on Monday night, handed over two AK 47 rifles and ammunition to the Governor at Shinfida village in Jibia Local Government Area of the state.

They are Abdullahi Mairafi, Audu Danda, Ardo Nashawali and Sale Dangote.

The repentant bandits also renounced banditry and promised to work for peace in the state.

The Governor was in the village for another round of dialogue with the bandits.

The repentant bandits assured the governor that more firearms in the custody of their other colleagues would be surrendered to the government.

One of the repentant bandits, Abdullahi Mairafi, said: “We will make sure that the peace process does stop at releasing captives but all weapons and ammunition in our custody and other militia group are surrendered to Governor Masari.

“Governor Masari is an indefatigable and courageous leader who has the interest of his people at heart. Therefore, we promise to work tirelessly to ensure that the people of Katsina State sleep with their eyes closed.”

He implored the state government to provide those living in rural areas, particularly the herdsmen with health centres, dams and schools to make life comfortable for them.

Masari, in his remarks during the dialogue, said everybody in the state will be protected including herdsmen.