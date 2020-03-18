<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Katsina State Ministry of Health has recorded its first suspaected case of Coronavirus.

The permanent secretary in the ministry, Dr. Kabir Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing on Wednesday saying the suspect who is currently in self-isolation returned from Malaysia and developed symptoms that warranted further investigations.





He said the patient’s blood samples have already been taken and results were expected tomorrow, adding that the contact tracing will commence as soon as results are out.

Mustapha while advising people of the host community of Dutsinma town to be cautious of movements and gatherings maintained that the ministry is taking all precautionary measures and closely working with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on the matter.