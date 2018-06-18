Apparently worried by the hardship the 3,500 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Zamfara State who are taking refuge in Katsina State are going through, Governor Aminu Bello Masari has vowed to provide relief materials, school and hospital for them in no distant future.

The IDPs, who fled their abodes in Zamfara State due to what they described as “unflinching attacks”, are in dear need of shelter, clothes, food and potable drinking water, among other humanitarian needs.

Governor Masari gave this assurance when he paid an unscheduled visit to the displaced persons’ camp in Dansabau village of Kankara Local Government Area of the state Sunday evening.

He noted that his government would not relent in providing succour to people that scampered for safety in other parts of the country to take refuge in Katsina, saying the assistance would be within the limited resources of the state government.

According to him, “We are ready as a government to assist anyone from any country or state that wants to seek refuge in Katsina. We are also ready to assist the IDPs from Zamfara State and we’ll make effort to do so in any way we can till they go back to their respective communities.”

The Katsina governor, however, urged security agencies, to as a matter of urgency, put mechanism in place in order to restore peace in the affected communities to pave the way for the IDPs to return home.

He further disclosed that the ongoing road construction in the state is to link some of the troubled communities in Zamfara, stating that the project if completed, would reduce the security challenges being faced in the area.