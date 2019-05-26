<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Residents of Katsina state on Sunday thronged the ‘’Hajia Hindatu Abdullah’’, Multi-Purpose Women Center at ‘’Filin Sanji’’ in Katsina to pray against banditry attacks, which had threatened lives and properties in the state for quiet sometime now

The Prayer which was organised by a Nongovernmental Organisation, ’Muria Talakawa’’ (Voice of the Masses), was seen as response to the rising spate of insecurity particularly in the state including among others, banditry, farmer-herder’s upheaval, kidnapping and robbery that continued to claim lives and unquantifiable economic loss in the state

The Chairman of the NGO, Comrade Kabir Shehu Yandaki, told newsmen in an interview shortly after the prayers that his organization is concerned that in the last five months more than four hundred lives were lost, courtesy of insecurity in the state.

He further reiterated his believe that prayer was necessary and considered the best weapon as government’s efforts to stop the wanton killings, kidnappings, banditry and other heinous crimes seems not yielding the needed results.

He said ’’Katsina is one of the North Western states in Nigeria facing serious security challenges such as kidnapping, cattle rustling and banditry among others’’.

‘’This special prayer is organized for the first time by our organization in partnership with concerned citizens in the state to coincide with the last ten days of the month of Ramadan, the ten most beautiful and blessed days in the life of Muslim faithful within which the Holy Quran was revealed’’.

‘’Irrespective of gender, religious leaders, traditional rulers, members of coalition of civil society organizations, members of the political and business class and other well-meaning citizens in the state converge here to pray for the state and the country at large’’.

A participant at the prayer session, Hajia Miriam Abubakar, said she is worried about the persistent killings in the state and wants the security agencies to step up their engagements and ensure a quick end to the situation.

In the meantime, the chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations in the state, Comrade Bashir Ruwangodiya, describes the prayer as significant considering the calibre of people in attendance.

He reminded the people of the fact that it’s not time to dwell on blames, but rather to look inward and think of the factors that might have led to the present predicament.