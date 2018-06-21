The Katsina State Police Commissioner Muhammad Wakili Thursday challenged the 51 newly promoted officers in the state to tackle insecurity, criminality and maintain law and order.

Wakili, who threw the challenge while decorating the officers at the Force Headquarters in Katsina, admonished them not to relent on their efforts to ensure that security challenges in the state were properly addressed.

He reiterated that the current security trends in the country required proactive measures to combat crimes such as armed robbery, herdsmen/farmers clashes, and communal clashes arising from boundary disputes.

“As we are aware of the security situation of the nation and Katsina State. It is a serious challenge that we must wake up to do our work to the best of our ability with the fear of God. So I urged you to work harder,” Wakili said.

The Katsina police chief, while urging the officers to champion the cause of community policing, assured them that the command would take necessary measures to restore security to the state.

While lauding the Nigeria Police Service Commission (NPSC) and the Inspector General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris for promoting the officers, Wakili said the promotion was the first of its kind in the history of the state command.

Meanwhile, 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs) were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were elevated to Superintendents of Police (SPs).

While 18 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) were promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), three Inspectors were as well promoted to ASPs.