The Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina State Command, CP Sanusi Buba, has relocated to Daura.

The relocation is aimed at rescuing the District head of Daura, Alhaji Musa Umar, who was recently kidnapped.

The Police said the CP’s relocation would aid in the coordination and investigatiion of security operations.

The Police, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Spokesman, DCP Frank Mba said, efforts were on to subdue criminal gangs across the country.

According to him: “Currently, there are massive strategic security operations, both covert and overt missions, taking place at different parts of the country, including Katsina aimed at subduing the criminal gangs and restoring sanity to the land.

“However, because of the covert and sensitive nature of these operations, I will not discuss them for now but Nigerians should be assured that the entire Law Enforcement and Intelligence community in Nigeria will not rest until we win the battle against crimes and criminality in Nigeria.”