Newly Appointed State Co-ordinator for the Katsina State branch of the National Youth Service Corps scheme, NYSC, Mr. Yahaya Ahidjo, has resumed duties in Katsina with a promise to focus on promoting training and skill acquisition for youth corps members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme, SAAEP.

Ahidjo, who previously served at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja in the Human Resource Department, also observed that the organisation’s mandate has been expanded from national integration to include partnering INEC on election duties, promoting polio eradication, acting as advocacy vanguards and the training of corps members on orientation programmes as well

He said: “My focus is on skill Acquisition and training, so that they will not depend on white collar jobs, but on skills acquired from training which can make them self-reliant.’

”The NYSC is like a fuel filter; we trim, discipline and train the average youth corps member sent to us before resending them back to the labour market.”

He promised to promote staff welfare and promotion, noting that he is taking over at a peak period expected to climax with the orientation of new corps members

Earlier in a welcome address, the Director of Human Resources, Alhaji Muhammad Nakamba, assured the coordinator, on behalf of other members of staff’, maximum cooperation and support to enable him succeed.

He said, “we are happy to hear that the management has approved our building extension project, we are six in number and shall work together and in full support.”