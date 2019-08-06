<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Katsina State branch of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, on Tuesday announced the suspension of its two top officials, (NUJ) in Katsina, for hosting a press conference with one Bishir Sada Tsanni at the NUJ Press Centre which it said contravened the union’s constitution.

The union, in a statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Mr. Buhari Mamman Daura, and the Secretary Tukur Hassan Dan-Ali, said the suspended members are Abdullahi Izma Yamadi of the Katsina State Television Chapel and Danjuma Muhammad of the Correspondents’ Chapel.

The statement further disclosed that the suspension is with immediate effect.

It stated ’’Consequently, the union has dissolved the Press Conference Committee which the suspended members happened to be the Chairman and Secretary respectively and constituted a nine-man committee to investigate the suspended members and report to the union for further action’’.

Meanwhile, the Katsina State Government have called on the media in the state to partner with it to bring to an immediate end, the various security challenges facing the state and restore peace and stability.

The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Mohammed Inuwa, who made the called at a workshop organized for the Journalists in the State, tagged ’’News Reporting for National Stability’’, organized by None Violent Peace Institute in conjunction with Absolute Press, Abuja, said efforts by the state government to address insecurity in the state is been overshadowed by some media reports that lay emphasis on the atrocities committed on the communities by the bandits rather than highlighting successes recorded by government and security agencies

He further noted that such reports often chase away potential investors and discourages increased investments into the state’s economy

He said ’’while we have strived to contain the situation, the negative reports are hindering us, thus while I call on the organizers of this workshop to bring anomalies of this nurture to the fore, may I also appeal to practicing journalists to ensure that they discharge their civic responsibility within the boundaries of reason and moderation’’

‘’It is therefore my hope and prayer that at the end of this workshop, the participants would strive to become reporters of conscience with an ardent desire and drive for responsible journalism.’’