Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has directed the lockdown of Dutsin-ma Local Government Area with effect from 7:00a.m. on April 17, after a resident tested positive to COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Mr Mustapha Inuwa, in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina, said that the directive was announced during the regular review meeting on Covid-19 in the state.

Newsmen report that Dutsinma is the second local government area to be locked down after Daura, where the first COVID-19 patient in the state died.

“A report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed one Covid-19 case in Dustin-ma town, which made it necessary to lockdown the local government area to prevent spread to other parts of the state,” he said.

Inuwa also said that the governor further directed the closure of weekly markets in the state with effect from April 17.

The affected markets are Mai’adua, Mashi, Charanchi, Jibia, Dustin-ma, Batsari, Kafur, Sheme, Dandume, Zango, Danja, Bakori, Kaita, Kagadama and Dankama.





Inuwa also stated that the governor had directed the suspension of Friday prayers at all Jumu’at Mosques in the state with effect from next week.He further said that the government has suspended the annual Ramadan public ‘Tafsir’, and ‘Tarawiy’ (Ramadan night prayers) in mosques and all other centers and public places throughout the state.

Other decisions taken included the suspension of all activities in Cinemas, Event and Television Viewing centres in the state.

He said that the governor had directed security agents to ensure strict compliance with the restriction of movement of persons coming in through all interstate borders.

“All restrictions must be observed from the respective effective dates until further notice.“All these decisions were taken in the best interests of the good people of Katsina State, country and humanity at large.

“People are, therefore, advised to remain law abiding, adhere to the health guidelines and continue to pray for the Almighty Allah’s intervention to bring an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Newsmen report that the state has recorded seven active COVID-19 cases, of which one patient died.