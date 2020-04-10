<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, has ordered a lockdown in Daura Local Government Area of the state after three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were recorded.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Masari said the lockdown would kickoff starting from 7 a.m on Saturday.

“Further to our earlier briefing on the Daura #COVID19 situation; out of the samples sent for testing, 23 results have been returned with 20 being negative while three are unfortunately positive. Incidentally, the three are the deceased doctor’s wife and his two children.





“Though identification and taking of samples is still ongoing in Daura, the state government has decided to put Daura under a total lockdown, starting from 7 a.m tomorrow.

“We gave this grace to enable people make necessary purchases.”

He said three pharmacies and three groceries stores have been identified for the people of Daura to patronise following the lockdown

Mr Massari added that the government has made arrangements for palliatives to support the people within the period of the lockdown.

The governor had earlier lifted the ban on Friday prayers and Sunday services in the state.