The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to halt kidnappings and killings by armed bandits in some communities in Katsina State.

The Senate, which made the call during plenary in Abuja, also called for provision of relief materials to the victims of the banditry by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It also urged the Federal Government to further strengthen the security agencies to forestall further attacks on the rural communities.

The resolution of the Senate, followed a motion of urgent public importance brought by Sen. Barkiya Kabir, APC Katsina.

Kabir said that many people living in Batasri, Rumar, Tsohuwa, Kasai and Yargamji communities, especially women and children, had become victims of incessant attacks by armed bandits.

He said that 17 people had been killed , while 49 women were kidnapped in Basari, Gobirawa and Safana local governments.

He said that 20 people had been killed in Jibia Local Government where 30 people were also kidnapped.

He said that 10 vehicles were burnt by the bandits who also looted the belongings of their victims.

He said that the attacks, if allowed to continue, would deter farmers from going to their farmlands.

Kabir, however, said that security agents had continued to engage the bandits to bring the situation under control.

According to him, NEMA has yet to visit and provide relief materials to the victims of the attacks who have been displaced from their homes.

Sen. Ahmed Kaita, APC Katsina, also stated that there was the need to increase the number of security personnel to successfully combat the banditry.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan, called for better training of security agents, provision of required equipment and adequate funding to fight insecurity.

Lawan also announced that the various standing committees of the senate would be inaugurated on Sept 25.

He also said the senate was expecting the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill and the Medium Term Expenditure Framework from the Executive.

Addressing newsmen shortly after the plenary, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Sen. Adedayo Adeyeye, said that the decision to inaugurate all the committees was to save valuable time for other legislative activities.

On the alleged directive to the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to get approval in the conduct of affairs of some agencies, Adeyeye said that the Senate ” is not involved. We are not concern about what happened in the executive.

”We don’t interfere. It is an issue that doesn’t concern us. We are not investigating NEMA. We are not aware any role constitutionally assigned to vice-president have been taken off him.

“We are aware the president has the constitutional role to assign duties to people that work with him.

“Where the constitution is violated, even in the judiciary, we can intervene”.