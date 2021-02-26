



The wife of the Katsina State Governor, Dr. Hadiza Bello Masari, has donated medical equipment and hospital consumables worth millions of naira to Dutsen Kura Primary Healthcare Centre in Kafur Local Government Area of the state.

The items donated to the 48-year-old healthcare centre included hospital beds, drugs, mattresses, pillowcases, syringes, buckets, mats and other equipment.

Speaking shortly after the donation Friday, Mrs Masari reiterated her commitment to support the state and federal governments in revamping the nation’s healthcare delivery system, particularly in rural communities.

She explained that the items would increase access to quality health services for people at the grassroots and further raise the capacity of the state government in healthcare interventions being delivered.

The governor’s wife restated that the humanitarian gesture was parts of her efforts towards improving the health conditions of rural dwellers, especially vulnerable mothers and children across Funtua Senatorial zone of the state.





She said government, in the recent time, was paying a considerable amount of attention to the importance of human capital development, hence the construction and rehabilitation of numerous primary healthcare centres and general hospitals in the state.

She, therefore, urged medical personnel to show greater understanding with the government, reminding them that all healthcare needs could not be funded from the budgets alone.

Earlier, the state Executive Secretary, Primary HealthCare Development Agency, Dr Shamsudeen Yahaya, said the state government has concluded plans to disburse N600,000 to some selected general hospitals in the state for renovation.

He said the funds would be distributed through the Basic Healthcare Provision Funds and after every three months, all primary healthcare centres in the state would be given N300,000 each for effective healthcare service delivery.