Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has emphasized the need for UNICEF to continue to execute laudable programmes in SHAWN, education and health sectors to improve the well-being of the people.

Masari was speaking when he received the chief field officer for UNICEF in Kano, Mr Maulid Warfa, at government house, Katsina on Wednesday.

The Governor assured that the partnership between UNICEF and Katsina state government would continue for meaningful development of the state.

He told the Chief Field Officer that of recent, Katsina state had been grappling with insecurity challenges, stressing that there is the compelling need for UNICEF to key in and contribute towards overcoming the problem.

He said the problem was further aggravated by total absence of both Islamic and Western education by Fulani herdsmen living in the 8 front line local governments areas bordering the forests.

Governor Masari said UNICEF had the capacity to come up with various interventions to assist the state government in tackling banditry and other heinous crimes.

According to him, in the last few weeks, government had been trying to return normalcy in the areas, adding that government would now go into the forest to implement the interventions, such as the rehabilitation of schools, health facilities and grazing fields to improve their living conditions.

He assured that such interventions from donor agencies would help to provide water and pastures to the Fulani herdsmen.

The measures, he said would assist in raising productive cattles that would supply meat and milk.

Governor Aminu Masari expressed the resolve that government would reopen schools closed because of the acts of banditry as relative peace had returned to the Frontline local governments.

He however requested UNICEF to contribute towards the re-demarcation of cattle routes to prevent farmers-Fulani clashes in the state.

Earlier, the chief field officer for UNICEF, Mr Maulid Warfa told Governor Masari that he was recently posted to Kano to take care of Jigawa, Katsina and Kano states.

He congratulated Governor Aminu Bello Masari for the recent Victory at the election petition tribunal in Abuja and commended him for being a champion of education since becoming the Governor of Katsina state.

He however assured that UNICEF would continue to support the education agenda of the present administration in particular and other Programmes being implemented by the Agency in the state.