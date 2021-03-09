



Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has urged the Military to fight bandits in the North-West and part of the North-Central of the country, simultaneously.

Masari made the call when he received the nation’s Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, at the Government House, Katsina, on Tuesday.

Lt.-Gen. Irabor led the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-General Attahiru Ibrahim, the Chief of the Air Staff, AVM Isiaka Amao, the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, on the visit.

“Unless and until these criminals are simultaneously fought,no meaningful result will be achieved.





“You will always find out that if you overpower them in one area, they move to another.

“It is the same people that move to Zamfara and Niger states to continue with their criminalities.

The Governor, however, pledged to support the military in their operations in the state.

Earlier in a remark, the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. LEO Irabor, said that they were in the state to assess the operations of their officers and in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor and the service chiefs later went into a closed-door meeting with the military officers.