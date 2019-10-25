<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has emphasised the need for religious and traditional leaders to guard against utterances that could create divisions within the Muslim ummah.

Governor Masari made this assertion in an address during the opening session of ‘Makon Shehu’ held at the Conference Hall of Katsina State Local Government Service Commission in Katsina.

The governor expressed the hope that the Shehu Week would help to create more avenues for unity among the Muslim ummah and also help to discover more ways of sustaining peace across the state.

He advised that speeches and paper presentations would ensure the unity of the Muslim ummah and not to further disunite people.

Similarly, he admonished the Ulamas on the need to contribute towards educating herdsmen in the Forests who lacked the basic religious and western education.

Governor Masari observed that herdsmen only make their children to inherit guns instead of flocks of cattle.

He assured that the state government would support community and religious leaders to do everything possible to return Katsina State back to the path of peaceful coexistence.