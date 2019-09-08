<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, on Saturday, travelled to the Niger Republic as part of his ongoing dialogue campaign with bandits and kidnappers, operating in the State.

In a statement by Masari’s media aide, Mr. Labaran Malumfashi, the governor called on his counterpart in the Prefecture of Maradi, Niger Republic, Alhaji Zakari Umaru.

Governor Masari was accompanied on the trip by Governor Muhammadu Bello Matawallin of Zamfara State, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Senator Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Part of the statement read, “This is coming in tandem with Masari’s ongoing reconciliation overtures with ‘commanders’ of the various disparate camps of the bandits who have turned eight of the 34 Local Government Areas in the state, targets of their regular deadly assaults. These assaults often result in multiple deaths and destruction of properties running into millions in worth.”

The affected LGs include Dandume, Sabuwa, Faskari, Kankara, Danmusa, Safana, Batsari and Jibiya.