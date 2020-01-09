<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kaduna State Governor Aminu Bello Masari has signed into law the state’s 2020 Appropriation Bill. The House of Assembly had reduced the Governor’s total budget proposal from an initial sum of N249 billion to N244 billion.

Signing the Bill into law at a ceremony at the Government House on Thursday, Masari described the budget as a statement of intentions which may be implemented subject to availability of necessary funds.

According to him, “the 2020 budget is centred towards completing the projects we have started.

“It is also predicted on implementing the projects we are sure we can execute, based on the revenue that will accrue to the state including internally generated revenue.

“We will make sure we try as much as possible to impact positively on the lives of the people were represent.”

Masari said that government would endeavour to involve more people in the budget process, promising to “revamp the Department of Special Duties and Department of Budget and Planning.

“We want to ensure that they reach out to the general public in order for them to understand the meaning and purpose of budget and to actively participate in the process.

“We will start this during the third quarter of this year by having town hall meetings with stakeholders so that we have their input and advice as we need to expand the participation of the general public, especially our people who live in the rural areas.”