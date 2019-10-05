<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has announced plans by his government to create new Ministries and restructure others to fast track his policies and programs in the remaining four years of his administration

Masari, who made the disclosure while swearing in 14 new Special Advisers, said the decision was because of the yawning need for realignment and readjustments in the executive council to meet the challenges of development.

Those sworn in include: Bashir Dayyabu for International Donor Agencies, Lawal Tanimu Saulawa for Labor, Kabir Shua’aibu for Political Affairs and Abdullah Mahuta for legislative matters.

Others were; Muntari Lawal, Bashir Ruwan Godiya, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa, Khaliel Ibrahim, Aminu Lawal Jibiya and Lawal Usman Bagiwa, Hamza Muhammad Borodo, Dr Abba Abdullahi and Abdu Habu Dankum.

Speaking shortly after the oath of office, the Governor reminded those reappointed that the decision should be seen as a demonstration of the level of confidence in them by his administration.

He said ’’those newly appointed may be new members of the state executive council but not new to APC administration in the state, the new appointments is like putting a square peg in a square hole’’.

He charged them to put people first in all their conducts in office and to limit celebrations due to the insecurity situation, although relative peace had been restored

The swearing in ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, the Speaker of Katsina Sate House of Assembly, Tasi’u Zango, members of the house, the Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi, the Grand Khadi, Alhaji Al–Hafiz Abubakar and the Secretary to the Government of the State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa.