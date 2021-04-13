



Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has identified the need to invest in agricultural production, to solve the unemployment issues of Nigeria.

The governor made the observation when he visited Malam Alu Agro Allied Company Limited, owned by Faruq Aliyu Adam, a former lawmaker and APC stakeholder in Jigawa State, where governor Masari observed a lot of job opportunities on the farm.

He appreciated the former lawmaker for investing massively in his home town. Regardless of the viability of areas like Abuja and other major cities, he chose to go with President Muhammadu Buhari’s plea for all Nigerians to return to farming, adding that it is a right decision to see agriculture as a profit making venture in the northern region.

Also speaking, the host governor Mohamed Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, notes that the state government had over 450 thousand hectares of suitable land for all year farming activities, and urged farmers in the state to take this advantage and cultivate the land.





He also appealed to the former legislator to use part of the land alongside with other farmers for rice production.

The chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum, the governor of Ekiti state Dr Kayode Fayemi and his Kwara State counterpart, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak, applauded Adam for responding to the initiative of President Buhari and the Jigawa State government.

In his welcome address, the chairman Malam Alu Agro-allied Company Limited, Faruq Aliyu Adamu, explained that the integrated farm had several sections including fertiliser blending plant with capacity of forty tonnes per hour, diary and green house that produced fifteen tons of tomatoes per week, milking cows as well as ongoing poultry section and many others.

He however thanked Jigawa State governor and other personalities for the support received to establish the farm.