



In the wake of last Monday’s fire incident that gutted the Katsina State Central Market, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has constituted a committee to investigate the cause of the inferno and make recommendations to the state government.

The governor, who disclosed this when he received the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouq Umar, at the Government House on Sunday, said the committee would investigate the remote and immediate causes of the fire disaster.

The emir, alongside other top traditional rulers and chieftaincy tittle holders within the ancient emirate, were at the Government House on sympathy visit to Governor Masari, the state government and traders over the market inferno.

He said the committee would also assess the extent of the damages wrought by the incident, numbers of victims and make recommendations on how to forestall future occurrence.





The governor, who did not mention the membership of the committee, said government would do everything humanly possible to improve the standard of the market and assist the affected traders in order to assuage their plight.

He said: “We have constituted a committee to find out the remote and immediate causes, access level of damages, those affected and also to see how we can bring improvement to the market in order to forestall similar occurrence.”

While describing the fire incident as the most devastating in the history of fire incidents in the state, Masari admonished the affected traders to fear God when enumerating the quantum of properties lost in the inferno to members of the committee.

Earlier, Alhaji Umar expressed shock over the incident and called on the state government and the affected traders to accept the fire incident as the will of God.