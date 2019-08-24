<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has advised parents and guardians to present their children/wards below the age of five years for immunisation against child-killer diseases.

Masari gave the advice via a state-wide broadcast on Saturday.

“We are calling on parents to present their children for immunisation against measles, tetanus, yellow fever, polio, Diphtheria, and for Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccination.

“The state government’s health officials will immunise children in the 34 Local Government Areas for free,” he said.

The governor said “no parent is expected to pay a single kobo” to get their children or wards immunised.

He added that the state government had procured enough vaccines for the 14-day exercise.

Masari lauded donor agencies for working closely with the state government to ensure success of the exercise.

Newsmen report that the state government intends to immunise at least 2.5 million children against the child-killer diseases in the state.