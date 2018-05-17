The Katsina State Government has commenced the screening of 1,356 unemployed youths to be engaged as teachers under its newly introduced `State-Power’ programme.

Malam Usaini Karaduwa, the Special Adviser on Employment, Promotion and Vocational Training, disclosed this during the commencement of the three-day exercise in Daura on Thursday.

He said the youths were drawn from Daura, Dutsi and Maiadua Local Government Areas, adding that the screening was going on simultaneously across the three senatorial districts of Daura, Katsina and Funtua.

Karaduwa said that university degrees holders and other relevant qualifications would be screened for subsequent engagement as teachers.

He added that government was laying more emphasis on those with Bachelors of Education B.Sc., NCE, Higher National Diploma and National Diploma.

The adviser warned that screening by proxy or representation would not be entertained, stressing that every applicant must be present with his or her certificates.

He said each of them would receive a stipend of N20, 000 per month as salary, adding that in the event of any existing vacancy in the civil service, any of the qualified S-Power employee would be engaged.

A beneficiary, Hafsatu Suleiman, commended the efforts of the state government for introducing the programme.

She said the programme would reduce the number of unemployed youths as well as promote security in the state.

5,000 youths would be engaged by the state government as teachers in the S-power programme for two years.