Katsina State government has warned herdsmen and residents against joining bandits and other criminals.

Newsmen report that Gov. Aminu Masari made the call on Thursday in Katsina, while speaking at a security meeting between traditional rulers, herdsmen leaders and security agencies.

“Herdsmen leadership at all levels should counsel their children to desist from joining criminal gangs killing people or destroying property.

“A situation where people are being killed on daily basis is unacceptable.

“Therefore, these criminals must repent or we as government, will know how to deal with them’’, he added.

The governor lamented that Katsina, the home state of the President, is now being portrayed in bad light as a result of the recurring banditry.

Masari, however, assured that the government would work with any group that is ready for peace, to make sure that sanity return to rural communities in parts of the state.

Also speaking, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir, called for immediate halt to the shedding of blood of innocent persons.

He urged communities in his domain to continue to live in peace with one another, describing the present spate of killings in the state as counterproductive.