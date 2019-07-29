<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Katsina State Government has commended the Nigerian media for what it described as the maturity with which they continue to handle the wave of armed banditry prevalent in parts of the area.

Speaking at the weekend in Katsina during a media capacity-building workshop on, news reporting for national development, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, said that the precarious security situation in the state had tended to attract so much publicity in local and national media.

According to him, “the state has had its negative share of criminal activities comprising armed banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping for ransom, especially in the eight local government areas bordering the Rugu forest which include: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Dan-Musa, Kankara, Faskari, Dandume, and Sabuwa.

“We appreciate the maturity with which journalists in the state handle these issues and appeal to them to continue to discharge their civic responsibility within the boundaries of reason and moderation as the media remain critical stakeholders in national development.”

The Nonviolent Peace Institute organised the workshop in collaboration with Absolute Press and drew participants from a cross section reporters in Katsina State.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Absolute Press, Emeka Nwankpa, said that the workshop was designed to, among other objectives, build media capacity and promote the deployment of patriotism and professional ethics in reporting the current security challenges in Katsina State.

According to him, “this initiative is part of efforts to encourage journalists to strike a balance between reportage of conflict situations in the country and security matters, without compromising national security.”

In a communique at the end of the programme, participants urged journalists to refrain from presenting reports of acts of violence, banditry and terrorist activities in a manner that may tend to glorify such acts in the eyes of the public.

Moreover, the communiqué signed by Alhaji Bashir Bello, said that, “government should strive to prioritise the provision of social welfare services including functional education, health, employment, and potable water for citizens.”