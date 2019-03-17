



The Katsina State government has committed the sum of N196 million to assuage the plight of women and vulnerable children through its Women Empowerment Programme across the 34 local governments of the state for the 2019 fiscal year.

The state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Badiyya Hassan Mashi, who disclosed this Sunday, said lack of economic sustainability did not only have a devastating emotional effect on vulnerable households, but the situation was also capable of exposing the individual to several risks, hence the gesture.

She explained that the gesture would enable the women to expand their businesses and contribute to the overall growth of the national economy via a significant rise in commercial activities.

Mrs Mashi added that the empowerment would be tailored towards the job experiences of each household to provide for the essential needs of the children in their care and to ensure that vulnerable children are able to access essential services of health and education.

According to the commissioner, the fund would be given to women who satisfied certain guidelines designed by the state government, adding that the gesture would help the households to respond adequately to hardships without long term negative consequences.

“Each woman will receive N5,000 as start-up capital to enhance her business. Our motive is to empower them economically to enable them to kick start their petty businesses or build on what they have started.

“Governor Aminu Bello Masari has given priority for women empowerment through skills acquisitions. Many women, especially widows and orphans were empowered in Katsina, Funtua and Daura senatorial zones by this administration,” she said.