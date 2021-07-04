Katsina government demolishes illegal structures in Batagarawa

The Katsina Urban and Regional Planning Board (URPB) has demolished illegal structures at the Morawa lay-out in Batagarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Ministry of Lands and Survey, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

He said the board has similarly stopped a proposed development on setback Dandagoro on Katsina-Kano Road.

Lawal said the demolition was carried out by the Development Control Unit of URPB, led by the board’s town planner, Mr Abdullahi Gide-Abubakar.

According to him, the structures were demolished following the expiration of the demolition notice served owners by the board.

“Before the demolition of the structures, the owners were also served with an eviction notice but refused to comply with the directive.

“The owners of the structures were found encroaching to the road, which led to blockage of the access road.

“The offence is contrary to the Urban and Regional Planning provided laws, hence the demolition based on the provision of the law.

“Immediately after the demolition, the team leader said the board would not hesitate in discouraging anything capable of sabotaging planning in the state,” he said.

He said the board would not relent in its efforts to ensure proper town planning.

Thereafter, Lawal appealed to residents to seek permission before erecting buildings.

He said encroachments, illegal subdivisions and development of setbacks, were practices that the law would not condone.