



The Katsina State Government has given five days notice for the closure of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp (IDPs) in Jibia Local Government of the state.

Alhaji Haruna Rigoji, Executive Secretary, Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, disclosed this during the distribution of relief materials to the remaining IDPs who are victims of flood disaster in Jibia town.

He said that the state government was willing to give N20,000 to the remaining 45 households that are still living in the camp.

“All the leaders of the households have been directed to use the N20,000 to rent an accommodation in Jibia.

“After the expiration of the five days, the camp will shut down and this is to encourage the people to reintegrate with their brothers and sisters in the town,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director General of National Emergency Relief Agency (NEMA), Mr Mustapha Maihaja, said that they were in Jibia to distribute some food items like beans and maize to the victims.

“We have also purchased 900 bags of cement, 800 ceiling, 200 cartons of roofing nails for distribution to the victims,” he said.

Maihaja, who was represented by the NEMA Coordinator for North-West zone, Mr Ishaya Chinoko, said that NEMA would bring some relief materials to the victims to make them self reliant.