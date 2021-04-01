



The Katsina State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has arrested over 120 offenders for violating different traffic rules and regulations across the state between January and March 2021.

The Sector Commander, Mr. Ali Sule Tanimu, who unveiled this to journalists at a press conference to commence the 2021 Easter special partrol yesterday, said the motorists were arrested for overloading, speeding, dangerous driving, route violation, light sign violation, worn-out or expired tyres among others.

Tanimu also announced the deployment of 400 men and officers of the corps and 137 special marshals to ensure safer road and quicker response to emergencies during the Easter festivity.

He said three life-support ambulances would also be deployed for the exercise to ensure effective management of expected upsurge in human and vehicle traffic during the period.

He explained that the personnel would be deploy to critical locations to checkmate traffic, ensure lane discipline and avert what he termed dangerous overtaking and over speeding by motorists plying roads within the command’s areas of coverage.





Tanimu, who identified Zaria-Funtua-Gusau-Sokoto route as a corridor of high traffic during the weeklong Easter celebration, added that the officers would ensure full implementation of road traffic regulations.

He said: “We will synergise with all other security agencies to ensure the success of the exercise. We will be as alert as ever on any emergencies as our ambulance in Katsina will be placed on alert as well as our road side clinic in Koza and Malumfashi.

“We are going to leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of the exercise. Accordingly, anyone who is a regular traffic violator should have a change of heart as enforcement will be total.”

Consequently, he admonished road users, especially those in Katsina State, to cooperate with men and officers of command to ensure a crash-free journey during the Easter celebration and beyond.

While applauding the state government and people of the state for their support, the state FRSC boss said the business of safety is a collective responsibility of all and sundry.