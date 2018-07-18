The death toll in the flooding of Jibia, Katsina State has risen to 52.

The last updated figure of 44 deaths was given by the Governor of the State, Alhaji Aminu Masari.

Over 500 houses were destroyed and more than 1,000 people rendered homeless by the flood.

The Jibia flood was an aftermath of a downpour between Sunday night and Monday in the border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The latest figure was released when the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, visited the area on Tuesday.

Osinbajo was accompanied by Masari; Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Maihajia; and Chairman of the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Aminu Waziri.