The Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board has fixed June 30, 2018, as deadline to complete payment of hajj fare by intending pilgrims in the state.

The state government approved N1, 463, 410.00, as fare for each intending pilgrim from the state.

The deadline was announced in a statement signed by the board’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Badaru Bello, on Thursday in Katsina.

Bello said that the deadline was in line with the directives given by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to the state pilgrims’ welfare boards.

‘’The board advises intending pilgrims to obtain bank draft payable to the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board, e-passport and other necessary documents on or before June 30.

‘’The intending pilgrims must also abide by the rules and regulations guiding the conduct of the hajj registration to enable them perform the pilgrimage,’’ he said.

The state was allocated with 4,930 hajj seats for 2018 annual pilgrimage, but as at May 23, 2018, only 2,225 persons indicated their interests to perform the hajj by depositing either complete or part payment.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam mandated on every Muslim with the means to travel once in a lifetime.