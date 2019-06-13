<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Katsina Emirate Council has set up committees across the wards to protect electricity installations from vandals, Alhaji Aminu Abdulmumini, District Head, Katsina Metropolis, said in Katsina on Thursday.

Abdulmumini, who is also the Magajin-Garin Katsina, said that the committees were saddled with protecting transformers and other electricity wires in the wards and and other areas of the metropolis.

He spoke at the launch of the Special Task Force for the protection of electricity installations, by the Katsina Electricity Development Company (KEDCO).

“The committees were established by the Emir to safeguard electricity items from vandals. Part of their mandate is to constantly patrol the installations so as to ward off people seeking to destroy them” he said.

He said that stable power supply was crucial to development and societal growth, noting that darkness was an invitation to thieves, armed robbers and other criminals.

In his remarks, Alhaji Sanusi Buba, Commissioner of Police in Katsina State, pledged the command’s commitment to protecting electrical installations in the state.

“Our duty as Police officers is to protect lives and property. We are ready to work with the per