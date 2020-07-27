



Katsina State Elders’ Forum on Sunday condemned the insecurity pervading the state, especially the seven front line local government areas bordering Kaduna and Zamfara states.

The forum expressed sadness over the worrisome killings in some parts of the state, even as it acknowledged the federal government’s concern to end the bandits’ activities.

The socio-cultural body, under the leadership of former Minister of State for Finance, Alhaji Abu Gidado, urged the government to intensify more effort to eradicate the bandits and restore peace in the affected areas throughout the North West.





This, the group said, in a statement jointly signed by Gidado and its secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Sani Mohammed, would help the common man to concentrate on his farming activities.

According to the elders, “the state government is doing a lot in the form of assistance to complement the security agencies fighting the bandits.”

The Forum, however, condemned the bickering between the government officials and a Katsina-born businessman, Mahadi Shehu, warning that “as elder statesmen, we call for restraint so as not to drag the image of the state in a bad light.”