Rt. Hon Yau Umar Gwajo-Gwajo, the new Katsina State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs has charged the 34 local councils to look inward to improve their source of internally generated revenue to ensure the development of their areas.

Gwajo-Gwajo stated this during a familiarisation visit to the six LGAs of Bakori, Danja, Funtua, Dandume, Faskari and Sabuwa in the state.

According to him, the call has become necessary due to the increase demand from the electorates for the provision of more social amenities.

“Such IGRs generated could be used for the renovation of structural facilities such as markets, feeder roads etc to improve the lot of people in the area,” he said.

To this end, the Commissioner said efforts are ongoing to ensure the return of all council heavy duty trucks to help improve their revenue generation.

He however warned the local government staff against truancy, saying that, the state government was doing its best in ensuring the prompt payment of their salaries and other emoluments.

He enjoined them to reciprocate government good gesture by making sure that they report to work on time and avoid unnecessary lateness.

In their separate response, the Heads of Local Government Administration assured the new commissioners of their support and cooperation to improve the council’s systems of operation.