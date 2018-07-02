Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State said 1,200 members have registered to receive agricultural inputs to boost production.

The Chairman of the association, Malam Anwar Danjuma, announced this on Monday in Daura, Katsina State, at the launch of distribution of the wet season agricultural inputs to the registered farmers.

Da jumia, who said that the programme was being implemented under the Federal Government Anchor Borrower Scheme, added that each farmer would receive six bags of fertiliser per hectare, 20kg of improved seedlings and two bottles of herbicide.

According to him, the maximum number of hectare a beneficiary can cultivate is five, while the minimum is half hectare, depending on the interest and ability of the farmer.

The chairman said that the inputs was a loan package that would be repaid within one year.

He explained that 1,872 hectares was expected to be cultivated in the area within the stipulated period, saying that the association would closely monitor the implementation of the programme.

Alhaji Rabe Daura, the Assistant Chairman of the association in the state, warned the farmers against diverting the inputs or putting it into improper usage.

Daura commended the Federal Government for including the maize production programme in the anchor borrower scheme.

He added that many farmers had keyed into the programme in the state.

He also lauded the Katsina State Government for promoting agricultural activities in the last three years.

He recalled that the administration of Governor Aminu Masari had distributed 1,000 tractors and rehabilitated 17 dams to boost irrigation farming.

He, however, appealed to Central Bank of Nigeria and Bank of Agriculture to ensure timely supply of inputs to enable farmers to begin early cultivation.

The Head of Agriculture Department of Daura local council, Malam Buhari Fago, said the department would collaborate with the association in monitoring and supervising the implementation of the programme.