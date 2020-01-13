<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on Monday in katsina told newsmen that the state government can within three months conduct local government elections in the state as soon the Supreme Court dispenses the litigation brought by the state branch of the Peoples Democratic Party against the exercise.

He maintained that the state government have not violated any law pertaining to local government administration in the state but are rather following the law which was enacted by the previous PDP administration in the state

He said’’ we are waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the PDP’s case challenging the exercise. They are challenging the law they made.I don’t know if there is any pronouncement somewhere I don’t know, but If they cause the court to make a pronouncement on the matter, we will not hesitate to hold the election’’

‘’We follow the law enacted by our predecessors until a positive declaration from the Supreme Court; we cannot do anything on the matter. We will not take less than 3 months to conduct local government election in the state’’





The Nation recalled that the Supreme Court is yet to decide on the suit brought by the Peoples Democratic Party in September 2018, challenging the dissolution of elected local council officials by the governor in 2015.

The party had also approached the court seeking to quash the inauguration of transition committees for the 34 Local Governments in the state.

Governor Aminu Masari had inaugurated the transition committees in August of the same year, which the PDP promptly challenged up to the Supreme Court

Alhaji Salisu Majigiri the State PDP Chairman had at a press briefing announced the party’s decision to challenge the dissolution at the Katsina High Court and later the Appeal Court in Kaduna.

The opposition party’s argument before the courts was hinged on the dissolution of the councils, restraining the government from constituting local government caretaker committees and the dissolution of the constituted caretaker committees and their inauguration,