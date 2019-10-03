<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Baure Local Government Council in Katsina State, said that it had spent N11 million to execute some developmental projects in the area in the last two months.

The Council Chairman, Malam Salisu Baure, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Baure.

He said that N6.5 million was spent on the drilling of 30 boreholes to boost water supply in the area, with an average of three boreholes in each of the 12 existing electoral wards.

The council chief added that N2 million was also spent on the repair of 26 boreholes, including the procurement of accessories such as submersible pumps, some, water pipes and other related equipment, to enhance the supply of potable water in the area.

Baure said the council had disbursed N2.5 million to rehabilitate the 24-km Baure – Burtudu – Faski -Hui -Yammolu – Shado Road, to open up the rural communities and facilitate easy transportation of agricultural produce to urban areas.

He noted that the council had recently distributed 10,000 exercise books across all existing public primary schools in the area, to promote education.

The chairman said 800 unemployed youths were trained on vocational skills such as knitting, tailoring, jelly making, leather work and adult literacy classes to promote self-reliance and combat illiteracy.

According to Baure, the council administration had recruited 360 able-bodied individuals as members of the local vigilance group, to enhance community policing in the area.

He said the council had registered 30 persons as members of the group in each of the 12 wards that made up the local government area.

Baure said that each member of the vigilance group was being paid a monthly token allowance of N5,000, adding that the council would soon distribute 12 units of motorcycles to them, to enable them perform optimally.

The council chief commended security agencies in the area for their cooperation toward ensuring the protection of lives and property of residents.

Baure lauded the state government for the prompt release of development funds to the council, which had enabled it to achieve much in terms of delivery of democratic dividends to the people.