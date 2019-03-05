



Some members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the remote village of Daddara in Jibia Local Government Area, under the NYSC Medical CDS group on Tuesday offered free medical treatment for those that cannot assess medical facilities on their own.

Speaking during the outreach, the leader of the group Dr. Anayo Kelvin Onyebuchi disclosed that most of the villagers were diagnosed of many ailments which were treated including eye test for those with bad eye sights.

He further maintained that the State Ministry of Health assisted them with drugs worth #250,000 which was part of what was dispensed at the outreach. He said that 88 persons were diagnosed with problems in their eyes and were treated.

Others were referred for eye glasses while those who were diagnosed of other sicknesses were also treated.

Speaking at the opening of the outreach, the Zonal Inspector Mall Bayero Sani who declared the exercise open on behalf of the State Coordinator Hajiya Ramatu Sanda thanked the people for creating the enabling environment for the Corps Members to operate. He called on the Batch B and C Corps Members to emulate the Batch A members and carry out more of similar outreach in the area.

The Local Government NYSC Inspector Alhaji Abdulsalam Kabir on his part disclosed that the Corps Members’ gesture was in line with the CDS programme of the NYSC, he enjoined the Communities to cooperate with the Corps Members serving in the area and encourage them to do more for them.

The outreach according to Dr Kelvin will continue with other communities. A total number of 120 villagers with different types of illnesses were diagnosed and treated free of charge