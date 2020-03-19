<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Katsina State Commissioner for Health, Engineer Yakubu Danja, on Thursday, said the state has no case of Coronavirus.

He disclosed that the earlier suspected case tested negative.

The commissioner, who made the declaration at a press conference, urged the people of the state to maintain high levels of personal hygiene and avoid mass gatherings, where necessary.

Danja said, “On 18, March 2020, a press conference was held by the officials of the state Ministry of Health where we briefed you that there was a suspected case of COVID-19 in the state and informed you that we were waiting for the result.





“I am pleased to inform you that the result is out and it is negative.

“Therefore, Katsina State has no case of COVID-19.”

The commissioner urged residents of the state to remain calm, assuring them that the government would continue to do everything possible to safeguard their health through the provision of effective health care delivery systems.

“We acknowledge the support and collaboration from the Federal Ministry of Health, development partners, civil society organizations, traditional rulers and religious leaders.

“Let us continue to pray to Allah to bring an end to this pandemic and other inflictions,” he added.