<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has emphasised that any federal institution wishing to take over state institution must be ready to fully compensate the state government.

Masari was speaking when he received the chairman and members of the committee for the take off of Federal Polytechnic, Daura, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Katsina.

The governor explained that the state government was facing shortage of resources and could not afford to be donating infrastructures to the Federal Government.

He commended officials of the Federal Ministry of Education for the prompt response to establish the federal polytechnic few months after the President assented to the Bill.

He assured that the state government would cooperate with the committee for the proposed establishment of the Federal Polytechnic in Daura.

He informed the chairman and members of the committee that the state government had directed officials of the state Ministry of Lands and the state’s Surveyor General for the proper take off of the new institution.

Architect Sunny Echono, the chairman of the committee and Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, earlier said they were in the state to interact with stakeholders for the take off of the new institution.