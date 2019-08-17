<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People of Kofar Yanma community numbering about 25,000 who trooped out to benefit from NAF’s recent Medical Outreach Program in Sandamu Local Government area of Katsina State, have commended the Nigerian Air force for remembering them

Haliru Muazu, 70, Husaina Abdu and Hajia Abu Mohammed, who were some of the members of the communities that benefited from the outreach, commended the Air Force for remembering them,

Meanwhile the NAF Director in charge of Public Health and Humanitarian Services, Group Captain Ali Tanko, told newsmen at the flagging off ceremony, that the outreach in Sandamu was in commemoration of the commissioning of the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital, NAFRH, in Daura.

He said’’ this outreach is purely a directive from NAF headquarters under the leadership of Air Vice Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff and a tradition of the Air force to carry out medical outreach to their host communities, attend to their medical conditions and needs and to foster mutual understanding between the armed forces and their host communities.’’

“The medical outreach programme is replicated virtually in all the states, targeted at IDPs and needy communities across the country to foster better relationship between the Air Force and their community.’’

Also speaking, the Caretaker Chairman of Sandamu Local Government, Alhaji Sani Aliyu, commended the Nigerian Air Force for their good gesture.

He called on the people to use the opportunity provided by the outreach to improve on their health conditions

The CTC further promised to champion advocacy campaigns to discourage Nigerians from earlier mistrust held on several medical outreach programme conducted by the Military

He said: “it is the first time, in the entire North, that this kind of health care services is being extended to Sandamu people and we are grateful to the Nigerian air force. The soldiers are here to restore our health, peace and security and we must welcome them.’’