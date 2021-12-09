Katsina commissioner shot dead

The Katsina State Commissioner of Science and Technology, Dr Rabe Nasir, has been shot dead.

Newsmen gathered that he was gunned down at his residence in Fatima Shema Estate in Katsina metropolis.

A source who confirmed the incident said, “Late Nasir was shot after Asr prayer in his residence here in Fatima Shema Estate.”

Late Nasir was the Special Advisor to Governor Masari on Science and Technology before he was eventually appointed a commissioner.

He was born in Mani, Mani local government area of Katsina.