



The Katsina State Commissioner for Environment, Alhaji Hamza Sule, has donated a whooping sum of N23 million as Ramadan gift to 3,104 vulnerable persons across four local government areas of the state in order to assuage their plight during the fasting period.

Speaking while disbursing the funds to the beneficiaries whom were drawn from Faskari, Sabuwa, Kankara and Dandume Local Government Areas on Sunday, Sule said the gesture was to complement the efforts of the state government in alleviating the economic hardship of vulnerable households in the state.





He said: “The beneficiaries were carefully selected from Faskari, Sabuwa, Kankara, Dandume and some parts of Funtua Local Governments. The money distributed to the beneficiaries is to the tune of N23 million to ease their suffering during this holy month of Ramadan.”

He, however, admonished Muslims in the state to use the fasting period to intensify prayers for peace to return in front line local government areas of the state for peace and development to thrive.

According to him, “Governor Aminu Bello Masari has been showing concerns over the insecurity in our troubled areas. Therefore, I am calling on you to use this fasting period and pray for normalcy to return in the front line local government areas of the state.”