Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has directed workers in the state’s civil service to resume work on Monday.

Newsmen report that the government had earlier directed workers to stay at home as part of measures to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Idris Tune, in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina, said workers would from Monday be providing skeletal services from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. daily.





According to him, the new arrangement would be maintained for a period of one week.

The Head of Service further explained that all public and private institutions, including tertiary, secondary and primary schools were to remain closed till further notice.

On resumption to duty, Tune urged the workers to continue to observe social distancing, consistent washing of hands and application of sanitisers to prevent possible spread of COVID-19 in the state.