Katsina Governor Bello Masari has banned movement of motorcycles across the state from 7pm.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Alhaji Ahmed El-Marzuq announced this shortly after the Governor assented to the Bill.

The commissioner explained that the law will come into effective from January 20, 2020.

He further announced that those exempted from the law are members of the law enforcement agencies such as the Military, Police, Civil defense, Road safety Corps, Immigration, Customs and NDLEA.





He explained that Government took the decision because of the discovery that most of the kidnappings in the state were being carried out by bandits who uses these tricycles and motorcycles in not only the eight frontline local governments but the entire state.

The Attorney General also announced that violators of the law would be jailed for up to one year with an option of fine or both as prescribed by the penal code.

He said: “We hope that Katsina citizens would cooperate with government and law enforcement agencies to enforce the law for the security well being of the state”.