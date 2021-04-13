



The Katsina State House of Assembly Ad hoc Committee on Child Protection Law, in collaboration with an international Non-Governmental Organisation, Save the Children International (SCI) have commenced the summarisation and translation of the law into local languages, for easy comprehension and acceptability.

The act which will take six days to translate the over 200 pages law, is coming three months after it was passed by the State Assembly and signed by Governor Aminu Masari in December 2020.

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, the House Committee Chairman on Child Protection Law, Nuhu Gafia, member representing Kaita Constituency says, the translation of the law into Hausa and Fulfulde languages will help in sensitising the people on the importance of protecting the rights of the child in the state.





The lawmaker stressed the need for the state government and other relevant stakeholders, to adopt action plans with intervention strategies that will amplify the importance of the law in ensuring its timely implementation.

He reiterated that the Assembly will continue to work closely with the executive arm of government and security agencies, to check the rising cases of rape, sodomy, child marriage, child labour and other crimes bedevilling children, particularly girls in the state.

The Katsina State engagement and advocacy coordinator of the NGO, Murjanatu Kabir, says the organisation will continue its collaboration with stakeholders in the domestication process of the law, for its proper rollout and implementation.