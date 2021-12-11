Kashim Ibrahim-Imam: How Waziri Adio rejected Asiwaju Tinubu’s house gift

The Board Chairman of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, has revealed how the immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Waziri Adio, rejected a house gift from former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ibrahim-Imam made the disclosure at the public presentation of the book ‘The Arc of the Possible’ authored by Adio.

In attendance were the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Hadiza Balarabe, the Minister of State, Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; the Nigerian Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Yusuf Tuggar.

Others were former Minister of Works, Sanusi Daggash; former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Aliyu Modibbo Umar, former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Bolaji Abdullahi, amongst others.